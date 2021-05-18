Best Buy Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:BBY) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.3x Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

There hasn't been much to differentiate Best Buy's and the market's earnings growth lately. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Best Buy's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Best Buy would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 19%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 108% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 6.1% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 14% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Best Buy's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Best Buy's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Best Buy maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

