Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BBY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $107.38, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBY was $107.38, representing a -10.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.48 and a 123.22% increase over the 52 week low of $48.11.

BBY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and iQIYI, Inc. (IQ). BBY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.2. Zacks Investment Research reports BBY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.34%, compared to an industry average of 6.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BBY as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)
  • Pacer Funds (COWZ)
  • NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)
  • iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (MIDF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 46.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BBY at 4.22%.

