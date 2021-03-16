Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 27.27% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBY was $113.92, representing a -8.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.89 and a 136.82% increase over the 52 week low of $48.11.

BBY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and iQIYI, Inc. (IQ). BBY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.84. Zacks Investment Research reports BBY's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -8.55%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BBY as a top-10 holding:

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFL)

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (WANT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFL with an increase of 36.67% over the last 100 days. WLDR has the highest percent weighting of BBY at 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.