Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 27.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $114.03, the dividend yield is 2.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBY was $114.03, representing a -11.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.58 and a 51.58% increase over the 52 week low of $75.23.

BBY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sonos, Inc. (SONO) and Conn's, Inc. (CONN). BBY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.55. Zacks Investment Research reports BBY's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 7.77%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BBY as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (BBY)

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BBY)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (BBY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WLDR with an increase of 14.29% over the last 100 days. JHMC has the highest percent weighting of BBY at 2.26%.

