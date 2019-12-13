Dividends
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

NASDAQ.com
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BBY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.35, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBY was $85.35, representing a -0.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.55 and a 78.86% increase over the 52 week low of $47.72.

BBY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and iQIYI, Inc. (IQ). BBY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.66. Zacks Investment Research reports BBY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.72%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BBY as a top-10 holding:

  • WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG)
  • First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)
  • iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (MIDF)
  • SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDVY with an increase of 11.24% over the last 100 days. WBIG has the highest percent weighting of BBY at 3.84%.

