Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BBY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $103.03, the dividend yield is 2.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBY was $103.03, representing a -17.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.89 and a 114.18% increase over the 52 week low of $48.11.

BBY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and iQIYI, Inc. (IQ). BBY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.58. Zacks Investment Research reports BBY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.01%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BBY as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM)

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VOE with an increase of 19.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BBY at 1.12%.

