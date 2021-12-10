Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2021

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BBY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BBY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.38, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBY was $104.38, representing a -26.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.97 and a 8.81% increase over the 52 week low of $95.93.

BBY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sonos, Inc. (SONO) and Conn's, Inc. (CONN). BBY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.32. Zacks Investment Research reports BBY's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 27.79%, compared to an industry average of 29.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bby Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BBY as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (WANT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WANT with an increase of 41.05% over the last 100 days. ONEY has the highest percent weighting of BBY at 1.17%.

