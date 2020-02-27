Markets
Best Buy Co Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $745M, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $735 million, or $2.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $15.20 billion from $14.80 billion last year.

Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $2.90 vs. $2.72 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $15.20 Bln vs. $14.80 Bln last year.

