Best Buy Co Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $816 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $745 million, or $2.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $16.94 billion from $15.20 billion last year.

Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $3.48 vs. $2.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.45 -Revenue (Q4): $16.94 Bln vs. $15.20 Bln last year.

