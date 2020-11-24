Markets
Best Buy Co Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $391 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $293 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $11.85 billion from $9.76 billion last year.

Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $2.06 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q3): $11.85 Bln vs. $9.76 Bln last year.

