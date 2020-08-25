Best Buy Co Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $432 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $238 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $9.91 billion from $9.54 billion last year.

Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $1.71 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q2): $9.91 Bln vs. $9.54 Bln last year.

