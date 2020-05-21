Best Buy Co Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $159 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $265 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $8.56 billion from $9.14 billion last year.

Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $8.56 Bln vs. $9.14 Bln last year.

