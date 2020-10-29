Best Buy Canada Offers Early Black Friday Deals

(RTTNews) - Best Buy Canada Ltd., affiliated to Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), said Thursday that holidays are starting earlier than ever for its customers with great deals throughout the month of November.

The company is providing Black Friday guarantee, in which if the price of one of the deals is lowered before Black Friday, Best Buy will refund the difference.

The company noted that dozens of top deals from the ad, which hasn't even been released yet are available right now.

Some of Best Buy's Black Friday deals include Samsung 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for C$2399.99, with C$600 savings, and customers can save up to C$1300 on select TVs.

Further, Sony Overear Noise cancelling headphones WH1000XM3 are available for C$299.99, with savings of C$150. They can also save C$200 on the Microsoft Surface 3 13.5" Touchscreen Laptop.

The company urged its customers to think about shopping early to benefit from less crowds, more inventory, and faster shipping.

The company is providing three ways of holiday purchases this year. This includes in-store, with strict safety protocols, online with 2-day shipping nationally and next day delivery in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, and by reserving online with quick and easy pick-up in person or from their vehicle within one hour.

