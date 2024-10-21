Best Buy Black Friday Savings To Begin Nov. 8

(RTTNews) - Electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) on Monday unveiled its complete holiday lineup of shopping dates, starting with Black Friday deals on November 8. Special deal events will happen throughout the season.

The Cyber Monday Sale begins Sunday, December 1, where shoppers can save up to 50% on top gifts.

The company on every Friday will drop new doorbusters - some of the hottest deals of the season.

In Doorbuster deals, Best Buy is dropping new doorbusters on select tech every Friday -tarting November 8 through December 20 - on the Best Buy App, BestBuy.com and in stores. Plus and Total members get early access every Thursday before they're available to all shoppers.

Further, starting November 8, customers can take advantage of Black Friday deals and shop select Black Friday offers to get a jump-start on the savings.

Best Buy's Black Friday Sale kicks off on Thursday, November 21, more than a week early this year. The company will offer incredible deals on thousands of gifts and top brands. Doorbusters will return, along with new doorbusters on Friday, November 22 and Black Friday.

Best Buy's Prep for the Holidays Event startsg today with deals on everything from small appliances to TVs, smart home devices and more.

Starting November 3, Best Buy is extending its store hours, so customers have plenty of time to shop deals and discover the latest tech in stores.

The company added that stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but the Best Buy App and BestBuy.com will still be available to shop.

