Best Buy Black Friday Sale Begins Nov. 17 - Quick Facts

November 15, 2023 — 07:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Best Buy said its Black Friday sale officially starts Friday, Nov. 17. The company said its customers can shop the Black Friday deals in stores, on BestBuy.com or via the Best Buy App. Best Buy is also extending store hours leading up to Black Friday. Best Buy's Virtual Sales Experts will be available for extended hours during the period.

For the Black Friday Sale, Best Buy is offering: MacBook as low as $749.99, and iPad as low as $249.99. Also, Best Buy customers can: save up to $400 on select unlocked Google Pixel phones; and save up to $1000 on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with trade-in.

