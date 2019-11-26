Best Buy beats quarterly same-store sales expectation; shares jump 5.5%

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N beat market expectations for quarterly same-store sales and forecast strong earnings in the holiday quarter on Tuesday, as the consumer electronics retailer's after-sale services helped pull in more customers into stores.

Shares of the company rose 5.5% in premarket trading as overall same-store sales rose 1.7% in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, beating analysts' average estimate of a 1.3% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company forecast fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $2.65 to $2.75 per share, largely above Wall Street expectation of $2.65.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

