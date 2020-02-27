US Markets

Best Buy beats broader holiday season blues with strong online sales

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Strong online sales of mobile phones, tablets and headphones helped Best Buy Co Inc post better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales on Thursday as the retailer overcame a disappointing holiday season for brick-and-mortar retailers.

Shares of the consumer electronics retailer rose 3.4% to $85 in premarket trading, even as the company said it would take a financial hit from the coronavirus outbreak in the first half of the year.

The results show that Best Buy is an outlier among a list of big retail names that have reported weak sales during the crucial holiday season as traditional brick-and-mortar businesses felt the pain from a record number of consumers choosing to shop online.

To cope with that shift, Best Buy has beefed up its e-commerce operations by tweaking the appearance and features of its app and adding next-day delivery and pick-up-in-store services.

Best Buy's overall same-store sales rose 3.2% in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, beating analysts' average estimate of a 1.9% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 2.7% to $15.20 billion, also beating the estimate of $15.05 billion. The company's domestic comparable online revenue increased 18.7% to $3.52 billion.

Net earnings rose to $745 million in the quarter, from $735 million, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.90 per share in the fourth quarter, ahead of analysts' estimates of $2.75 per share.

Best Buy forecast fiscal 2021 same-store sales growth of flat to 2%, compared with Wall Street's expectations of a 1.9% increase.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

