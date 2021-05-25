Best Buy (BBY) to Post Q1 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers on May 27, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $10,374 million, which indicates an increase of 21.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up five cents in the past 30 days to $1.36 per share. The consensus mark suggests a significant rise from earnings of 67 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 0.6% in the last reported quarter. Notably, this specialty retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.5%, on average.

Key Aspects to Note

Best Buy’s top line during the first quarter is likely to have gained from consumers’ inclination toward products that support stay-at-home practices amid the pandemic. In this context, the company has been witnessing enhanced demand for products such as computing devices, at-home fitness equipments and household appliances. Apart from these, the company’s strong supply chain expertise, flexible store operating model and ability to shift quickly to digital have been supporting its performance.



Speaking about digital strength, Best Buy’s strong online presence is likely to have remained an upside during the quarter in review. Markedly, the company’s well-chalked delivery systems have been a key aspect in boosting online revenues. In fact, almost all its stores offer same-day delivery services. The company has been on track with adding new functionalities to its curbside pickup services. Such prudent measures are likely to have boosted Best Buy’s online sales during the first quarter. The company has also been expanding its advisory functions, which includes guiding customers to find the right technology solutions and accordingly provide in-home or in-store consultations. Such efforts along with efficient programs like Total Tech Support are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the first quarter.



However, we cannot ignore the concerns surrounding rising expenses that might have put some pressure on margins. The company has been incurring increased supply chain costs along with higher incentive compensation and other variable expenses. In its last earnings call, management stated that first-quarter gross margin rate is likely to be slightly lower on a year-over-year basis, while selling, general and administrative expenses are likely to rise by nearly 10%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Best Buy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Best Buy has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 5.10%.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Abercrombie & Fitch Company ANF currently has an Earnings ESP of +32.3% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.49% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.75% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

