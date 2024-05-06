Best Buy (BBY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Best Buy (BBY) ended the recent trading session at $74.40, demonstrating a -0.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.19%.

The the stock of consumer electronics retailer has fallen by 6.46% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Best Buy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, down 6.09% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.97 billion, down 5.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.34% and -3.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Best Buy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.12% downward. Best Buy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Best Buy has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 829.68 for its industry.

We can also see that BBY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.