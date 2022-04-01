Best Buy (BBY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Best Buy (BBY) closed the most recent trading day at $90.38, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the consumer electronics retailer had lost 17.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Best Buy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.34 billion, down 11.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.97 per share and revenue of $50.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.39% and -3.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Best Buy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.19% lower. Best Buy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Best Buy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.71, which means Best Buy is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that BBY has a PEG ratio of 1.07 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

