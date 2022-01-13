Best Buy (BBY) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Best Buy (BBY) closed the most recent trading day at $102.60, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer electronics retailer had gained 0.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.85% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Best Buy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.82, down 18.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.79 billion, down 0.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.10 per share and revenue of $52.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.69% and +10.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Best Buy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. Best Buy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Best Buy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.19, so we one might conclude that Best Buy is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BBY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Consumer Electronics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.