Best Buy (BBY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.36, changing hands as low as $76.06 per share. Best Buy Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BBY's low point in its 52 week range is $60.785 per share, with $98.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.98. The BBY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
