Best Buy (BBY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.12, changing hands as low as $78.88 per share. Best Buy Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBY's low point in its 52 week range is $60.785 per share, with $112.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.58. The BBY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

