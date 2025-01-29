Best Buy (BBY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.99, changing hands as high as $87.32 per share. Best Buy Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBY's low point in its 52 week range is $69.29 per share, with $103.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.71. The BBY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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