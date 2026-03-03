Best Buy (BBY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Best Buy (BBY) reported $13.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $2.61 for the same period compares to $2.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.48, the EPS surprise was +5.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable store sales - Enterprise - YoY change : -0.8% versus 0.1% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: -0.8% versus 0.1% estimated by nine analysts on average. Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change : -0.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -0.1%.

: -0.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -0.1%. Comparable store sales - International - YoY change : -1.3% versus 0.8% estimated by six analysts on average.

: -1.3% versus 0.8% estimated by six analysts on average. Number of stores - International - Total : 142 versus 157 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 142 versus 157 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales : 20 compared to the 20 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 20 compared to the 20 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores : 130 compared to the 129 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 130 compared to the 129 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores : 12 compared to the 28 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 12 compared to the 28 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Domestic - Best Buy : 886 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 886.

: 886 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 886. Number of stores - Domestic - Total : 926 versus 926 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 926 versus 926 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Total : 1,068 versus 1,082 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,068 versus 1,082 estimated by four analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- Domestic : $12.58 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

: $12.58 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%. Geographic Revenue- International: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Best Buy here>>>

Shares of Best Buy have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.