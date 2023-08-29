Best Buy (BBY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2023, Best Buy (BBY) reported revenue of $9.58 billion, down 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +15.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -6.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -6.95%.

: -6.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -6.95%. Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change : -6.3% compared to the -7.12% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: -6.3% compared to the -7.12% average estimate based on eight analysts. Comparable store sales - International - YoY change : -5.4% versus -5.78% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -5.4% versus -5.78% estimated by seven analysts on average. Number of stores - Domestic - Total : 969 compared to the 965 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 969 compared to the 965 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores : 20 versus 20 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 20 versus 20 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores : 128 versus 126.67 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 128 versus 126.67 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores : 32 versus 32 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 32 versus 32 estimated by three analysts on average. Retail square footage - Domestic - Total : 36.87 Msq ft compared to the 36.83 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.

: 36.87 Msq ft compared to the 36.83 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts. Retail square footage - International - Total : 3.63 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.6 Msq ft.

: 3.63 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.6 Msq ft. Retail square footage - Total : 40.5 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 40.43 Msq ft.

: 40.5 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 40.43 Msq ft. Geographic Revenue- Domestic : $8.89 billion versus $8.79 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.

: $8.89 billion versus $8.79 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change. Geographic Revenue- International: $693 million versus $711.70 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.

Shares of Best Buy have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.