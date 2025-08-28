Best Buy (BBY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Best Buy (BBY) reported $9.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares to $1.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +4.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable store sales - Enterprise - YoY change : 1.6% versus -0.5% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 1.6% versus -0.5% estimated by eight analysts on average. Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change : 1.1% versus -0.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 1.1% versus -0.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Comparable store sales - International - YoY change : 7.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -0.5%.

: 7.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -0.5%. Number of stores - Domestic - Total : 949 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 949.

: 949 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 949. Number of stores - Domestic - Best Buy : 885 compared to the 883 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 885 compared to the 883 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales : 20 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.

: 20 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores : 128 versus 128 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 128 versus 128 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores : 28 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 29.

: 28 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 29. Number of stores - International - Total : 156 versus 157 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 156 versus 157 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Total : 1,105 versus 1,106 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,105 versus 1,106 estimated by four analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- International : $740 million compared to the $661.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.

: $740 million compared to the $661.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $8.7 billion compared to the $8.53 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Best Buy have returned +14.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

