Best Buy (BBY) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Best Buy (BBY) reported $9.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.9%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.88 billion, representing a surprise of -1.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Enterprise Comparable store sales - YoY change : -6.9% versus -5.6% estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: -6.9% versus -5.6% estimated by 10 analysts on average. Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change : -7.3% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -5.7%.

: -7.3% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -5.7%. Comparable store sales - International - YoY change : -1.9% versus -4.9% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: -1.9% versus -4.9% estimated by eight analysts on average. Number of stores - Total : 1,123 versus 1,126 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1,123 versus 1,126 estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores : 20 compared to the 20 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 20 compared to the 20 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores : 128 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 128.

: 128 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 128. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores : 32 versus 32 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 32 versus 32 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Stores : 901 versus 903 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 901 versus 903 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Domestic - Total : 963 versus 967 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 963 versus 967 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - International - Total : 160 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 158.

: 160 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 158. Geographic Revenue- Domestic : $9 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

: $9 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%. Geographic Revenue- International: $760 million compared to the $738.65 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.

Shares of Best Buy have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.