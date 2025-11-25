Best Buy (BBY) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Best Buy (BBY) reported $9.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $1.40 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31, the EPS surprise was +6.87%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable store sales - Enterprise - YoY change : 2.7% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.6%.

: 2.7% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 1.6%. Comparable store sales - Domestic - YoY change : 2.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.

: 2.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1.1%. Comparable store sales - International - YoY change : 6.3% versus 4.3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 6.3% versus 4.3% estimated by six analysts on average. Number of stores - International - Total : 157 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 156.

: 157 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 156. Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales : 20 compared to the 20 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 20 compared to the 20 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores : 129 compared to the 128 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 129 compared to the 128 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores : 28 compared to the 28 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 28 compared to the 28 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Domestic - Best Buy : 886 versus 883 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 886 versus 883 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Domestic - Total : 926 versus 948 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 926 versus 948 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Total : 1,083 versus 1,104 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,083 versus 1,104 estimated by four analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- International : $794 million versus $786.21 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.

: $794 million versus $786.21 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change. Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $8.88 billion compared to the $8.76 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

Here is how Best Buy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Best Buy have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

