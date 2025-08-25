Best Buy (BBY) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Best Buy (BBY) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.21 billion, declining 0.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Best Buy metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Product Category- Domestic- Computing and Mobile Phones' will reach $3.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Product Category- Domestic- Consumer Electronics' reaching $2.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Product Category- Domestic- Appliances' should arrive at $1.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Product Category- Domestic- Entertainment' will reach $510.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Domestic' to come in at $8.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- International' of $661.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Domestic - Total' will likely reach 949 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 959 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Domestic - Best Buy' will reach 883 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 890 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales' stands at 20 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores' should come in at 128 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 129 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores' to reach 29 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - International - Total' at 157 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 161 in the same quarter of the previous year.

