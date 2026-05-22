Best Buy (BBY) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Best Buy (BBY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, indicating an increase of 6.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $8.81 billion, representing an increase of 0.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Best Buy metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Domestic' reaching $8.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- International' will reach $637.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Total' at 1,068 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,108 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales' should arrive at 20 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20 .

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores' to reach 130 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 128 .

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores' to come in at 12 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 29 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Domestic - Best Buy' will likely reach 886 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 886 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Domestic - Total' should come in at 926 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 951 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - International - Total' of 142 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 157 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Domestic - Outlet Centers' will reach 18 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Domestic - Yardbird' will reach 2 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Retail square footage - International - Total' stands at 4 millions of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4 millions of square feet.

Shares of Best Buy have experienced a change of -0.6% in the past month compared to the +5.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BBY is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.