Best Buy (BBY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Best Buy (BBY) closed at $110.79, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the consumer electronics retailer had gained 23.93% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BBY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 25, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, down 9.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.67 billion, up 1.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $43.60 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.24% and -0.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BBY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.86% higher within the past month. BBY is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note BBY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.92.

It is also worth noting that BBY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BBY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BBY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

