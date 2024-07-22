Best Buy (BBY) Gains on Strategic Customer-Centric Initiatives

Best Buy Company Inc.’s BBY operational efficiency, strategic growth investments and customer-centric initiatives have positioned it well in a challenging market. The company's financial performance, marked by expanding margins and increased operating income, reflects its effective cost management and innovative approaches to enhancing customer experience.



With continuous investments in technology, store formats and membership programs, Best Buy is not only navigating the current market challenges but also laying a solid foundation for sustained success and profitability in the future.



By managing operational costs effectively, handling supply-chain disruptions adeptly and responding proactively to market changes, Best Buy has exceeded profitability targets. This resilience highlights the company's robust operational framework and dedication to shareholder value, balancing cost management and quality service delivery.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Best Buy's gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) to 23.3%, driven by improvements in its services category, particularly membership offerings. Also, adjusted operating income rose to $735 million from $704 million year over year, with the adjusted operating margin increasing 20 bps to 5%.



Strategic Investments Bodes Well

Best Buy is investing in stores and enhancing customer experiences. The company is testing various store formats and operational models, and expects to close 10-15 stores in fiscal 2025 while investing in technology capabilities like data analytics and cloud migration.



These investments aim to drive efficiency and effectiveness. Best Buy is also improving its digital capabilities and omnichannel services, including buy online, pickup in store, and expanding in-home consultations and installations. Convenient pickup options, such as in-store, curbside and lockers, enhance customer experience. Free next-day delivery on numerous items further boosts service offerings.



Best Buy is enhancing customer-focused operations through various tests and pilots. The annual membership program, Best Buy Totaltech, offers benefits like tech support, exclusive pricing, product protection, free delivery and installation, and an extended return window, thereby fostering customer loyalty.



Best Buy’s collaborations with Google Cloud and Accenture underscore its strategy to integrate generative AI technologies into its customer service framework. The company’s virtual assistant, which aims to provide self-service options for troubleshooting, delivery management and subscription handling, is accessible via BestBuy.com, the mobile app or the customer service line.



This initiative aims to enhance customer interactions by offering a more autonomous and flexible support experience and enabling real-time conversation analysis, sentiment assessment and actionable recommendations for support agents.

Challenges

Despite positive outcomes in other areas, Best Buy's Domestic segment experienced a slight downturn, with revenues falling 6.8% to $8.20 billion in the fiscal first quarter. Additionally, the International segment saw a 3.3% year-over-year decline in revenues to $644 million. These setbacks contributed to an overall year-over-year revenue decline for the company.



Nevertheless, the company is actively working to build a strong foundation for sustained profitability and growth in the competitive consumer electronics industry. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 21.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the retail space are The Gap, Inc. GPS, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN.



Gap is a premier international specialty retailer, which offers a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 22.4% and 0.2%, respectively, from fiscal 2023 reported figures. GPS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 202.7%.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It sports a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. ANF delivered a 28.9% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 47.3% and 10.4%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 210.3%.



Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gift products. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 9.9% and 5.8%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. URBN has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 16.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.