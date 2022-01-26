Best Buy (BBY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Best Buy (BBY) closed at $96.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer electronics retailer had lost 1.5% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Best Buy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.81, down 19.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.73 billion, down 1.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.09 per share and revenue of $52.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.56% and +10.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Best Buy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower. Best Buy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Best Buy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.1, so we one might conclude that Best Buy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, BBY's PEG ratio is currently 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Consumer Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.68 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 250, which puts it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BBY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

