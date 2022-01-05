Best Buy (BBY) Boosts Shoppers Experience With Best Buy Ads

Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY is among those players who are making cogent efforts to offer the best to their guests. In a latest development, management launched Best Buy Ads, BBY’s new in-house media company, which will aid shoppers in discovering products, services and offers. Best Buy Ads is a modern concept in advertising. This launch will ease customers’ way to shop by BBY’s insights and research.



BBY will collaborate with relevant brands with the help of its consumer-insights capabilities to deliver key messages at right time. It will also share information on a brand selling products at Best Buy, or provide complementary products on its own channels like BestBuy.com or in-store. Also, BBY will help them with research on external sites with a robust portfolio of product offerings.



Best Buy Ads will deepen BBY’s relationship with shoppers via quick and meaningful information, and consumer insights. This coupled with Best Buy’s data-analysis skills and consumer-engagement efforts will enrich shoppers’ experience and tap higher sales.

What’s More?

Best Buy’s stupendous efforts to serve the society with respect to fulfilling consumers’ technological wants are commendable. Its Totaltech membership program to cater to all tech support needs by a group of experts is worth mentioning here. This program provides customers with tech support from Geek Squad agents, exclusive member prices on merchandise, up to 24 months of product protection on most purchases, free delivery and installation, and an extended 60-day window for returns and exchanges, among other features.



In addition, Best Buy continuously focuses on improving digital capabilities and omni-channel services, such as buy online, pickup in store services. BBY leveraged stores to drive fast and convenient fulfillment of online orders. Management is focused on making significant investments in fundamental technology capabilities, such as data and analytics as well as cloud migration to drive scale, efficiency and effectiveness.



Best Buy continues making solid endeavors to become a more customer-centric, digitally focused company. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have increased 11.2% in a year compared with the industry’s 15.3% rally.

