Best Buy (BBY) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Best Buy (BBY) replicate the level of success the market has seen in retailers Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and Costco (COST)?

The electronics retailer is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before Tuesday’s opening bell. Brick-and-mortar retailers such Target and Walmart, evidenced by their strong earnings results, have shown they can leverage their scale and execute to withstand the adverse effects of the pandemic. Best Buy will want to show that it also belongs in this esteemed group. Due to high consumer demand for electronics, Best Buy is expected to report not only strong third-quarter results, but also upside guidance for the holiday quarter.

Best Buy’s e-commerce growth, which in recent quarters has been solid, will also be an area of focus. Already surviving “death by Amazon (AMZN),” the technology-focused retailer has successfully differentiated itself from competitors, thanks to investments in omni-channel offerings as well as transformation to its supply chain. These moves, along with its increased use of technology and automation, are aimed at improving the customer experiences, while driving cost cuts.

But with the stock now trading near all-time highs of around $120, it would seem all of the good news is priced in. Is now the time to take profits and move on? That’s what the company must answer on Tuesday. The stock’s reaction will be more about the guidance for the holiday quarter than the actual numbers themselves. While the consumer remains strong, the uncertainty surrounding impact of the pandemic could cause management to be (understandably) conservative with their forecast. How will investors react?

In the three months that ended July, the Minnesota-based company is expected to earn $1.72 per share on revenue of $10.97 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 10 cents per share on revenue of $9.76 billion. For the full year, ending in January, earnings of $7.20 per share would rise 18.6% year over year, while full-year revenue of the $45.61 billion would rise 4.5% year over year.

In the second quarter the company beat on both the top and the bottom lines, reporting an adjusted profit of $1.71 per share, which easily beat the $1.09 per share analysts were looking for, while Q2 revenue of $9.91 billion topped Street estimates by $120 million. The company reported a 5.8% rise in enterprise same-store sales which beat the consensus estimate of 2.3%. Same-store sales rose 5% in the U.S., driven by increased demand for computing, appliances and tablets. Same-store sales were up 15.1% internationally.

Just as impressively, U.S. comparable online sales skyrocketed 242%, reaching revenue of $4.85 billion, due to higher conversion rates and increased traffic. This means Best Buy’s online business made up 48.9% of its Q2 revenue, effectively making Best Buy an online powerhouse. This would explain the recent surge in BBY stock. On Tuesday investors will want to see how strongly Best Buy can build on these numbers.

The question, however, is what will the company say about full-year guidance and the impact the pandemic might have on business conditions. That said, despite these concerns, the risk-reward on Best Buy remains positive given the work-from-home tailwinds. Add in the company’s 2.00% dividend yield, Best Buy stock will remain a a solid buy for the foreseeable future.

