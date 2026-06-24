Markets
BBY

Best Buy Adds RGB LED TVs To Stores Nationwide

June 24, 2026 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Electronics retailer Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), announced on Wednesday that it began selling RGB LED TVs in stores nationwide through partnerships with Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL and Hisense.

Best Buy said it is the only national retailer offering RGB LED TVs from those brands in stores, on its app and on BestBuy.com.

RGB LED TV's screen sizes start at 50 inches and extend to 116-inch models. RGB LED technology uses separate red, green and blue LEDs for more precise brightness and color, Best Buy said.

Best Buy trained more than 15,000 employees on the new technology. Customers buying RGB LED TVs will get free delivery, installation and mounting, plus free haul-away of their old TV on most purchases, the company said in a statement.

Best Buy shares rose 0.04 percent, to $75.15 in pre market trading on the NYSE, after ending Tuesday's regular session 1.13 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.