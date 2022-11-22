Markets
BBY

Best Buy Adds 9% As Quarterly Earnings Surpass Estimates

November 22, 2022 — 10:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) are rising more than 9% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Profit for the third quarter declined to $277 million or $1.22 per share from $499 million or $2.00 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.38 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.03 per share.

Quarterly revenue declined to $10.59 million from $11.91 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $10.31 billion.

Further, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, to be payable on January 3, to shareholders of record as on December 13.

"We are updating our FY23 outlook to flow through our better-than-expected Q3 results while keeping our Q4 expectations unchanged," said Matt Bilunas, Best Buy CFO. "We now expect comparable sales to decline approximately 10% and our non-GAAP operating income rate2 to be slightly higher than 4.0%."

BBY is at $77.62 currently. It has traded in the range of $60.79-$121.87 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.