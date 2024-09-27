News & Insights

Personal Finance

The Best Broadway Shows this Fall

September 27, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

The Best Broadway Shows this Fall

New York City’s theater scene is unrivaled, ranging from intimate off-off-Broadway venues to grand theaters like The Gershwin. Broadway remains the pinnacle of this scene, defined by its professional shows in 41 theaters with over 500 seats. 

 

Each performance offers a unique, unrepeatable experience, making Broadway a global cultural treasure. This fall, several high-profile productions are generating buzz. Thornton Wilder’s Our Town returns to Broadway after 20 years, with a star-studded cast including Jim Parsons. 

 

Romeo + Juliet is getting a fresh update with music by Jack Antonoff and a stellar lineup led by Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor. Additionally, Sunset Boulevard, fresh from London’s West End, will star Nicole Scherzinger in her Broadway debut.

Finsum: This is a great way to take in the culture in New York, either as a resident or a traveler. 

 

  • Art
  • lifestyle

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.