The Best Broadway Shows this Fall

New York City’s theater scene is unrivaled, ranging from intimate off-off-Broadway venues to grand theaters like The Gershwin. Broadway remains the pinnacle of this scene, defined by its professional shows in 41 theaters with over 500 seats.

Each performance offers a unique, unrepeatable experience, making Broadway a global cultural treasure. This fall, several high-profile productions are generating buzz. Thornton Wilder’s Our Town returns to Broadway after 20 years, with a star-studded cast including Jim Parsons.

Romeo + Juliet is getting a fresh update with music by Jack Antonoff and a stellar lineup led by Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor. Additionally, Sunset Boulevard, fresh from London’s West End, will star Nicole Scherzinger in her Broadway debut.

Finsum: This is a great way to take in the culture in New York, either as a resident or a traveler.

Art

lifestyle

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.