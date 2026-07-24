The Best of Both Worlds: Healthcare's Rare Blend of Defense and AI Upside

“The greatest wealth is health.” – Virgil



Every so often, the market hands patient investors a rare gift: the chance to play defense and offense at the same time.



That is precisely the opportunity taking shape in health care right now. After three long years spent in the market’s shadow, the sector is suddenly commanding fresh attention — and the reasons go well beyond a simple flight to safety.



What makes this moment so intriguing is that health care may offer something almost no other defensive sector can: the stability investors crave in uncertain times, paired with genuine, needle-moving upside from the artificial intelligence revolution.



A Rotation Long in the Making



For much of the past three years, investors have been captivated by a single story: artificial intelligence, and the handful of megacap technology names racing to build it.



That singular focus left broad swaths of the market behind, and few corners were more neglected than health care, which delivered returns close to zero from 2023 through much of 2025 while the AI trade soared. Patience in the sector was, frankly, not rewarded.



But the tide is turning. Increasingly, 2026 has become the year of the “great rotation” — a broad shift of capital away from a narrow band of expensive AI winners and toward the rest of the market. As technology leadership has wavered, money has flowed decisively into value, cyclicals, and defensives.



In June, that leadership was unmistakable: health care climbed 4.4%, utilities gained 4.7%, and consumer staples rose 4.3%, while the equal-weight S&P 500 outpaced its top-heavy, cap-weighted counterpart — a classic signal that market breadth is finally broadening beyond a few giants. This kind of widening participation has historically been a hallmark of healthier, more durable bull markets.



Crucially, health care enters this rotation from a position of deep value. After years of being overlooked, many high-quality names — across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and life-science tools — trade at historically attractive valuations.



In a market where so many popular themes look stretched, the sector stands out as one of the few places where quality and reasonable prices still coexist. When a neglected, undervalued group begins to attract fresh capital, the results can be powerful.



Defense You Can Count On



There is a reason health care has long been considered one of the market’s premier defensive sectors. Demand for medicine and medical care does not evaporate when the economy slows. People do not postpone chemotherapy, insulin, or a needed surgery because of a soft GDP print.



That non-discretionary quality gives health care earnings a stability that few sectors can match — and stability is exactly what investors reach for when volatility strikes.



The evidence has been on full display this year. On the 13 trading days in 2026 when the technology sector dropped 2% or more, health care outperformed tech by an average of 2.6% — and actually posted outright gains on four of those days. That low correlation to technology makes health care a valuable source of diversification, precisely the sort of steadying force a well-built portfolio needs when the AI trade gets choppy.



Underpinning it all is one of the most reliable long-term trends imaginable: an aging global population. As demographics shift, the demand for health care rises inexorably, largely insulated from the ordinary ups and downs of the business cycle.



On top of that structural tailwind, near-term catalysts are lining up. A major expansion of Medicare coverage that took effect on July 1st could newly qualify an estimated 20 million patients for access to obesity drugs, improving managed-care visibility and pharmaceutical sentiment, and many of the policy overhangs that once weighed on the group have cleared.



Continue . . .



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The AI Upgrade: Defense With an Edge



Here is where the health care story becomes truly special — and where it separates itself from every other defensive sector. Utilities and consumer staples may offer stability, but they do not offer transformation. Health care offers both.



Beneath its defensive exterior, the sector is standing at the dawn of an AI-driven revolution that could reshape how medicines are discovered, how diseases are diagnosed, and how care is delivered.



Consider drug discovery, historically one of the slowest and most expensive endeavors in all of business. For decades, the industry has been trapped in what researchers call “Eroom’s Law” — Moore’s Law spelled backward — with the inflation-adjusted cost of developing a new drug roughly doubling every nine years.



Artificial intelligence is beginning to bend that curve dramatically. AI-designed drug candidates are achieving early-stage clinical success rates of 80% to 90%, nearly double traditional benchmarks, and more than 3,000 AI-assisted compounds are now moving through development pipelines. Some studies suggest AI can compress the discovery timeline from five or six years down toward a single year, while cutting development costs by 30% to 50%.



If that shift holds, it would represent one of the most profound productivity leaps the industry has ever seen.



The returns are already showing up in the real world. Surveys find that health care organizations are realizing a return on their AI investments within roughly 14 months, generating about $3.20 for every $1 spent, with the large majority of organizations already deploying the technology in some form.



In medical imaging, AI is sharpening diagnostic accuracy and catching disease earlier; in the back office, it is streamlining the administrative bloat that has long inflated costs. McKinsey estimates that AI could lift U.S. health care productivity by 1.8% to 3.2% annually — the equivalent of $150 billion to $260 billion in savings.



The $4.9 trillion global health care industry is now adopting AI at more than twice the rate of the broader economy, and the biggest players are putting real money to work — from billion-dollar AI research labs to sprawling deployments of cutting-edge computing hardware aimed squarely at accelerating research and development. In other words, health care is no longer just a place to hide; it is quietly becoming one of the most compelling ways to invest in AI’s next chapter.



Final Thoughts



Put it all together, and you have one of the most attractive setups in the entire market: a reasonably valued sector with rock-solid defensive characteristics, catching a powerful rotational bid, and sitting squarely at the frontier of the most important technological revolution of our time. It is genuinely rare to be able to buy safety and upside in the same breath — and rarer still to do so at valuations that leave real room to run.



Markets never move in perfectly straight lines, and no rotation is bulletproof. But when the defensive ballast of a time-tested sector meets the growth potential of transformative innovation, the risk/reward equation becomes hard to ignore. For investors looking to reduce their dependence on a handful of expensive tech names without giving up on growth, health care may be the smartest place to look in the second half of 2026.



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Bryan Hayes, CFA manages the Zacks Income Investor and Headline Trader Services and has deep experience in both long-term and short-term investing. He invites you to take advantage of our unique $1 opportunity.



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