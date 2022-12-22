Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 In Focus

Investing in the stock market can be an exciting and rewarding experience. However, it’s important to do your research before investing. When looking for stocks that will offer strong returns, many investors turn to blue-chip stocks. Blue chip stocks are large, well-established companies that are usually market leaders in their respective industries. They tend to be the most reliable investments due to their low volatility. As well as their reputation for providing relative safety from significant losses or economic downturns.

These companies are typically found within the Dow Jones Industrial Average or S&P 500. For example, this would include companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), and ExxonMobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) to name a few. Moreover, investing in blue chip stocks is popular with those looking for stability in their investment portfolio. This is because generally, these types of stocks can potentially offer considerable long-term capital gains potential, while also providing consistent dividend payments over time.

Next, one of the most obvious benefits is that investing in blue chip stocks gives you access to companies with strong reputations and generally solid track records. This is because these companies have been around for longer and have proven themselves to be reliable performers over time. As a result, some investors feel more confident about investing in them. Rather than potentially investing with newer companies or start-ups that may not have as much data available to assess their risk level or potential returns. With that, here are three blue-chip stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now

The Boeing Company (BA Stock)

Leading off, The Boeing Company is a multinational corporation. In brief, the company designs manufacture, and sells commercial and military aircraft, as well as space systems and defense, security, and aerospace products.

In October, the company reported its Q3 2022 financial and operating results. Diving right in, Boeing announced a loss of $6.18 per share and revenue of $16.0 billion for the third quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the company also reported that it has continued the delivery of its 787 aircraft, and delivered 9 for Q3 2022. In addition, Boeing said it has a total backlog of $381 billion, which equates to over 4,300 commercial airplanes.

Over the past 6 months, shares of Boeing stock have rebounded by 36.91% as of Thursday’s trading session. Meanwhile, shares of BA stock are still down year-to-date by 9.66%. On Thursday early afternoon, BA stock is trading at $187.69 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Before 2023

Morgan Stanley (MS Stock)

Next, Morgan Stanley is a global financial services firm that provides investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services to a range of clients, including corporations, governments, and individuals.

Late last month, Morgan Stanley announced that it will report its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Specifically, the company said it will release its results in the morning ahead of the stock market opening. To briefly recap, in October, Morgan Stanley reported a beat for its Q3 2022 financial results. In detail, the company announced earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $16.6 billion for the third quarter of 2022.

Over the last six months of trading, shares of MS stock have recovered by 14.54%. Though, year-to-date MS stock is still down 14.94%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s lunchtime trading session, MS stock is trading lower on the day by 1.80% at $85.31 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 2 EV Stocks To Watch Right Now

CVS Health (CVS Stock)

Lastly, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a healthcare company that provides a range of services, including pharmacy, retail, and healthcare benefits management. CVS is one of the largest pharmacy chains in the United States.

In recent news, just this month, CVS Health announced its quarterly dividend for shareholders. In detail, the company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.605 per share on common stock. This equates to an annual dividend yield of 2.60%. What’s more, the dividend is payable on February 1st, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 20, 2023. This dividend represents a 10% increase versus the previous quarter’s dividend.

Year-to-date, shares of CVS stock are down 10.51% so far in 2022. Meanwhile, on Thursday CVS stock is trading modestly lower by 0.97% on the day at $93.21 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.