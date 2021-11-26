Best Black Friday Deals On Washers From Home Depot

If you’re on the search for a new washer, Home Depot is one of the platforms we suggest you check out. A new washer can genuinely make life easier, so don’t miss out on Home Depot’s best washer Black Friday deals this year.

Black Friday Deal: LG Model #WM3600HVA Washer

Model: LG Electronics 27 in. 4.5 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Graphite Steel Front Load Washer with Steam and Wi-Fi Connectivity

If you’re looking for a new washer, the LG Electronics 27 in. 4.5 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Graphite Steel Front Load Washer with Steam and Wi-Fi Connectivity is a great option. This Black Friday you can get it for $301 less than normal, and for just $748. View Deal on Home Depot.

Black Friday Deal: Samsung Model #WA45T3400AP Washer

Model: Samsung 27 in. 4.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency Platinum Top Load Washing Machine with Active Water Jet

Take advantage of this deal on Samsung’s 27 in. 4.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency Platinum Top Load Washing Machine with Active Water Jet. This Black Friday and enjoy $271 off and pay just $628. View Deal on Home Depot.

Black Friday Deal: GE Model #GTW465ASNWW Washer

Model: GE 4.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency White Top Load Washing Machine with Stainless Steel Basket

GE’s 4.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency White Top Load Washing Machine with Stainless Steel Basket is on sale for $648 this Black Friday and saving you $101. View Deal on Home Depot.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on November 26 this year, which is the fourth Thursday of the month. Cyber Monday will be on November 29, 2021.

When can I find the best Black Friday deals?

Black Friday sales are happening now through the end of Cyber Monday. We suggest searching for what you need now, because retailers are expecting major shipping delays. If you’re planning on purchasing any holiday gifts from Black Friday sales, you’ll want to shop earlier to account for any delays and ensure your gifts arrive on time for the holiday you celebrate.

Some platforms, like Amazon, have kicked off holiday shopping sales in October, while some other deals aren’t live until the week of Black Friday.

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

Whether you’re looking for appliances, lighting, ventilation or home security, the best Black Friday deals can be found on websites like Home Depot, Wayfair, Amazon and more.

