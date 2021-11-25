Best Black Friday Deals On Washers From Best Buy

Black Friday may be a good time to grab a deal on a new washer. If you’re looking to upgrade, you’ll want to make sure your new washer offers top efficiency and includes all of the features that you need. Check out this Black Friday deal at Best Buy.

NOTE: Prices at the time of reporting are reflected here and are subject to change.

Black Friday Deal: LG 4.5 cu. ft. Top Load Washer

Model: LG – 4.5 Cu Ft Top Load Washer – White

Take advantage of LG’s 4.5 Cu Ft White Top Load Washer Black Friday deal. You’ll save $120 and lock in a price match guarantee of $629.99 (vs. the original price of $749.99). View Deal on Best Buy.

Black Friday Deal: LG 4.3 cu. ft. Top Load Washer With Agitator

Model: LG – 4.3 cu ft Top Load Washer with 4-Way Agitator – White

The LG 4.3 cu. ft. White Top Load Washer with 4-Way Agitator is on sale for $629.99 and you’ll save $120 from the original price of $749.99. View Deal on Best Buy.

Black Friday Deal: LG 4.5 cu. ft. High Efficiency Front Load Stackable Washer

Model: LG – 4.5 cu. ft. High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer with Steam and 6Motion Technology – White

If you’re in the market for a new washer and the LG 4.5 cu. ft. High Efficiency Stackable Smart White Front Load Washer with Steam and 6Motion Technology is $200 off this Black Friday at $749.99 (vs. the $949.99 original price tag). View Deal on Best Buy.

Black Friday Deal: LG 4.5 cu. ft. Smart Front-Load Washer

Model: LG – 4.5 cu. ft. High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front-Load Washer with Steam and Built-In Intelligence – Black steel

Take advantage of LG’s 4.5 cu. ft. High Efficiency Stackable Smart Black Steel Front-Load Washer with Steam and Built-In Intelligence Friday deal. You’ll save $300 and lock in a price match guarantee of $849.99 (vs. the original price of $1,149.99). View Deal on Best Buy.

Black Friday Deal: LG 5.2 cu. ft. Front-Load Washer With Steam and TurboWash

Model: LG – 5.2 cu. ft. High Efficiency Front-Load Washer with Steam and TurboWash Technology – Graphite Steel

The LG 5.2 cu. ft. High Efficiency Graphite Steel Front-Load Washer with Steam and TurboWash Technology is on sale for $1,099.99 and you’ll save $500 from the original price of $1,599.99. View Deal on Best Buy.

Black Friday Deal: Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Platinum Front-Load Washer

Model: Samsung – 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+ – Platinum

If you’re in the market for a new washer and the Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Platinum Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+ is $270 off this Black Friday at $679.99 (vs. the $949.99 original price tag). View Deal on Best Buy.

Black Friday Deal: Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Front Load Washer

Model: Samsung – 4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash – Brushed black

Take advantage of Samsung’s 4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Dial Brushed Black Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash steel Friday deal. You’ll save $400 and lock in a price match guarantee of $749.99 (vs. the original price of $1,149.99). View Deal on Best Buy.

Black Friday Deal: Samsung 5.1 cu. ft. Smart Top Load Washer

Model: Samsung – 5.1 cu. ft. Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave™ Agitator and Super Speed Wash – Champagne

The Samsung 5.1 cu. ft. Smart Champagne Top Load Washer with ActiveWave™ Agitator and Super Speed Wash is on sale for $749.99 and you’ll save $300 from the original price of $1,049.99. View Deal on Best Buy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When can I find the best Black Friday deals?

Whether you’re looking for appliances, lighting, ventilation or home security, the best Black Friday deals can be found on websites like Home Depot, Wayfair, Amazon and more.

Will Black Friday shipping be a problem this year?

You may run into shipping delays, according to many retailers and experts. Because of these delays, it’s imperative to jump on holiday shopping as soon as you can to make sure that gift purchases show up at your door before the holiday.

Many small businesses and local shops also have Black Friday deals, so you may have better luck checking out your nearby stores if you want to avoid shipping delays.

Should I look into dryer and washer sets for Black Friday or separate products?

You can price shop on different platforms to find the best washer and dryer combo for you. While some platforms have great individual deals on washers and dryers separately, there are many deals on stackable washers and dryers and sets that could make purchasing two big appliances easier.

See more Black Friday Deals at Forbes Home.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.