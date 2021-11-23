Best Black Friday Deals at Costco

Costco knows how to entice its members with monthly deals, so you can expect the warehouse powerhouse to pull out all of the stops with Black Friday sales.

Costco has found ways to navigate the supply chain meltdown that’s foreshadowing empty store shelves on some of the most popular toys and other items this holiday season. Instead of relying on others and hitching a ride on other container ships cramming ports waiting to be unloaded, Costco leased its own small fleet of ships to bring goods to its outlets. We’ll see if that curtails out-of-stocks this holiday season, a situation that could be dire for many retailers and shoppers.

And Costco’s shelves seemed to be well stocked so far this holiday season ahead of Black Friday. That bounty is sure to lure shoppers into buying Costco’s fine line of Kirkland Signature store-brand products that promise value for shoppers and higher margins for Costco (note that pandemic-level caps on how many items shoppers can buy of a particular SKU are back in force, Kirkland Signature’s brand of toilet paper included. There’s a per-visit limit of one 30-pack per customer).

Still, “Costco offers some of the best holiday deals, but there’s a catch — you’ll need to become a member to get them, a minimum $60 investment,” says Nathan Burrow of The New York Times’ Wirecutter. “If you have a Costco nearby you think you’ll patronize regularly, a membership is worth it and the Black Friday deals are often excellent.”

Here’s a sampling of Costco’s Black Friday deals for 2021:

Samsung 32-inch Class FHD curved monitor for $200, a $50 savings

for $200, a $50 savings Samsung 32-inch Class FHD smart monitor for $229.99, a $40 savings

for $229.99, a $40 savings Conair Turbo Extreme Steam hand-held fabric steamer for $35, a $15 savings

for $35, a $15 savings HP touchscreen laptop for $500, a $100 savings

for $500, a $100 savings HP Envy 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen laptop for $799, a $350 savings

for $799, a $350 savings MSI GE76 17.3-inch 1080p gaming laptop for $1,199, a $300 savings

for $1,199, a $300 savings MSI Optix 27-inch Class FHD IPS gaming monitor for $169, a $30 savings

for $169, a $30 savings Dell Inspiron 27-inch 1080p touchscreen desktop for $1,299, a $200 savings

for $1,299, a $200 savings Microsoft Surface Pro bundle for $799.99, a $100 savings

for $799.99, a $100 savings NutriBullet blender combo for $70, a $30 savings

combo for $70, a $30 savings Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Hair Drye r for $29.99, a $15 savings

r for $29.99, a $15 savings Vornado Whole Room Heater for $49.99, a $35 savings

for $49.99, a $35 savings Round brilliant diamond 14kt white gold earring and necklace set for $999.99, a $300 savings

Costco’s ad notes its brick and mortar stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day (as are dozens of retailers), but it has some online sales starting Thanksgiving Day.

