Best Beholding S.p.A. Approves Key Resolutions and Board Appointments

October 23, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

GEQUITY S.p.A. (IT:BES) has released an update.

Best Beholding S.p.A. announced the approval of their financial statements and remuneration policy for 2024, along with the appointment of a new Board of Directors. The company also adopted amendments to its bylaws to enhance shareholder influence and operational flexibility. Best Beholding focuses on sustainable investments in SMEs with high growth potential.

