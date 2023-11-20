Best Banks To Open An Account In 2024

The banking industry is changing fast. With new technology reaching platforms and banks changing how they operate, finding the right place to open an account might look different next year. Here’s how to find the best banks in 2024.

How To Find the Best Banks in 2024

The failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in March of 2023 and First Republic in May jolted the banking industry—and consumer confidence. Small banks watched as depositors fled to big banks for safety, leading to a record drop of $120 billion in deposits across banks outside of the largest 25 shortly after SVB’s collapse.

The best banks in 2024 will challenge traditional banking and seek to earn back consumer trust. As depositors cling to their money, look for banks offering unique perks—such as sign-up bonuses, promotional interest rates or expanded insurance coverage—to differentiate themselves and attract new customers.

Banks may also leverage emerging technology to improve outdated systems, provide personalized solutions and reinvest in the consumer experience. One-size-fits-all banking may not cut it anymore, so as you research banks in 2024, seek out services tailored to your individual needs.

With economic challenges and technological advances pushing banks to improve their processes, customers can expect digital banking to improve, even at brick-and-mortar institutions. Banks of all sizes may offer lower fees, better rates and better mobile- and web-based experiences to meet customer demands and stay profitable.

AI Is Coming to Your Bank Next Year

Artificial intelligence will likely steal the show in 2024, especially in the financial industry. For banks, AI can automate processes, reduce errors and increase efficiency. It may be used for everything from opening new customer accounts to complying with federal regulations.

In fact, AI is already being deployed, even at older institutions. Just look at Wells Fargo’s mobile AI assistant, Fargo. Customers can ask Fargo how much they spent last month and receive a spending summary with a breakdown of categories and merchants. The tool can also help customers check their credit scores, send money and even open a new account.

Efficiencies like this help free up resources banks can reallocate toward improving the customer experience. Customer service associates part of a pilot program at Ally Bank, for example, have reported that the Ally.ai platform used to summarize support calls gives them more time to focus on customer interactions. The tool transcribes calls for specialists so they can spend less time documenting and more time solving problems and answering questions.

Banks that invest in using AI to improve customer experiences will stand out next year.

Tips for Choosing the Best Bank Account

Follow these tips to choose the best bank account in 2024 and beyond.

Compare multiple institutions. Banks of all sizes and types will compete for your business in 2024, and the best bank won’t always be the one you already know. Consider online banks, credit unions and neobanks as well as traditional banks.

Look at rates and fees. Look at the interest rates and fees on high-yield savings accounts, checking accounts, CDs and money market accounts. With interest rates still competitive, these accounts can help you grow your money, especially when not accompanied by fees.

Be picky about features. Find banking features that align with your financial goals. Enhanced money management tools to help you budget, save more and even get paid early are becoming more widely available for many accounts.

Read reviews. For a snapshop of a bank’s customer experience, look to platforms like Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau, and read app reviews on Google Play and the App Store.

