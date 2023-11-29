Best Banks In Ohio For November 2023

The best banks in Ohio offer a wide selection of financial products to fit your needs. From Cleveland to Cincinnati, you’ll find low balance requirements, attractive APYs and quality digital banking tools. These top Buckeye State banks also score high on customer satisfaction and offer convenient locations and large ATM networks.

The Best Banks in Ohio for Branches

The 171 banks operating in Ohio hold over $4.78 trillion in total assets, according to the most recent data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Despite its moderate size, Ohio plays a significant role in U.S. banking. In fact, Ohio banks hold more wealth than California, New York and Texas combined.

The state’s largest deposit markets include these urban areas:

Cincinnati

Cleveland-Elyria

Columbus

Akron

Toledo

But regardless of where you reside, you’ll find bank branches available throughout the state. The two banks with the most branches are Ohio-based: Huntington Bank, headquartered in Columbus, and Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati. These are followed closely by the large national banks PNC, Chase and U.S. Bank.

The Best Banks in Ohio for Customer Service

Excellent customer service continues to drive bank loyalty. The banks in the table below were ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction for the North Central region in J.D. Power’s 2023 Retail Banking Satisfaction Survey. The region includes Ohio as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia.

Banks in the North Central region had the highest average satisfaction score of all 15 regions surveyed. Additionally, four Ohio-based banks—Huntington, Park National, Fifth Third Bank and First Financial Bank—made the top 10 list.

Types of Banks in Ohio

Ohio offers a wide variety of banks serving local governments, businesses and private clients. The most common types of personal banks are below.

National Banks

National banks are large, well-known banks with branches throughout the U.S. Their size allows them to offer a wide variety of products, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, investment accounts, mortgages and personal loans. Five of the top 10 national banks, including Chase, PNC and U.S. Bank, have physical branches in Ohio.

Regional Banks

As the name suggests, regional banks operate within a larger geographic region but not on a national scale. These mid-sized banks hold between $10 billion and $100 billion in assets. Regional banks operating in Ohio also serve the surrounding states and offer a good mix of personal and business products. Popular regional banks include First Financial Bank and WesBanco.

Community Banks

Community banks, also known as local banks, operate on a smaller scale with less than $10 billion in assets. These banks tend to tailor products toward the unique needs of the community and small businesses. The top community banks in Ohio are Park National Bank and Woodforest National Bank.

Online Banks

Unlike the banks above, online banks aren’t bound by geography. These banks have grown in popularity as online and mobile banking services have expanded. Because they don’t have brick-and-mortar locations, online banks often offer interest rates much higher than the national average. If you prefer in-person service or need a full range of financial products, these banks may not work for you.

Ohio residents can take advantage of online banking with Capital One 360 Bank, American Express Bank, Discover Bank and Marcus by Goldman Sachs, among others.

How To Choose the Right Bank in Ohio

Here are some factors to consider when looking for the best bank in Ohio.

Accounts and Services

When choosing the best Ohio bank, consider the types of accounts and services you need. In addition to checking and savings accounts, some banks offer a broader range of savings vehicles including certificates of deposit (CDs), money market accounts (MMAs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Full-service banks generally offer mortgages, personal loans, credit cards and investment services.

Fees

Don’t make the mistake of paying more in fees than you need to. Common bank fees include monthly service fees, late fees, overdraft fees and ATM fees. You may also pay fees for wire transfers and cashier checks. Before opening an account, it’s important to understand the bank’s fee structure and ensure your regular spending habits won’t incur unnecessary fees that cut into your ability to save, invest or pay down debt.

Interest Rates

Higher interest rates help you build your savings faster. Large national banks typically offer minimal interest, while online banks and community credit unions offer significantly higher rates on consumer deposit accounts. You can often find the most competitive rates on high-yield savings and the best CD rates in Ohio with member-owned institutions and banks with lower overhead. The annual percentage yield or APY may be fixed for an account or may vary based on the account balance. Some banks, like the Ohio-based Wright-Patt Credit Union or Pathways Financial Credit Union, offer higher APYs on smaller balances.

Convenience

A key factor in choosing the best Ohio bank is convenient access to your money. If you regularly need to deposit cash or visit an ATM, consider banks with branches or ATMs near your home or work. If you prefer to bank remotely, finding a mobile banking app that supports mobile check deposits should be a priority.

Customer Service

If in-person customer service is crucial for you, consider opening your account in a branch to get a feel for the level of service. If you prefer to interact online, many banks offer virtual assistants or in-app chat with support specialists. Nearly all banks offer support via phone and email.

Tips on Banking in Ohio

Ohio has a strong banking presence, so make sure to explore all of your options. You may find one bank is best for your checking account, while another bank provides lower mortgage rates or higher interest on savings accounts. You can always bank at more than one financial institution, and it’s simple to switch banks when necessary.

Banks We Monitor

These financial institutions were included in our research for the best CD rates: ableBanking, Affinity Federal Credit Union, Ally Bank, American Express, Axos Bank, Apple Federal Credit Union, Bank of America, Bank5 Connect, BankDirect, BankPurely, BankUnitedDirect, Barclays, Bethpage Federal Credit Union, Bread Savings, BrioDirect Banking, Capital One, Charles Schwab Bank, Chase, Chevron Federal Credit Union, CIT Bank, Citibank, Citizens Access, Colorado Federal Savings Bank, Comerica, CommunityWide Federal Credit Union, Connexus Credit Union, Consumers Credit Union, Credit Union of Denver, Discover, Dollar Savings Direct, EmigrantDirect, Financial Partners Credit Union, Financial Resources Federal Credit Union, First National Bank of America, Georgia’s Own Credit Union, Golden1 Credit Union, Greenwood Credit Union, HSBC Direct, Hughes Federal Credit Union, Ideal Credit Union, iGoBanking, Investors eAccess, Keybank, Kinecta Federal Credit Union, Limelight, Live Oak Bank, MAC Federal Credit Union, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, My eBanc, MySavingsDirect, Navy Federal Credit Union, nbkc Bank, Northern Bank Direct, Northpointe Bank, Nuvision Federal Credit Union, Pacific National Bank, Pen Air Federal Credit Union, PenFed, PNC Bank, Popular Direct, Purepoint Financial, Quontic, Quorum Federal Credit Union, Radius Bank, Rising Bank, SalemFiveDirect, Sallie Mae Bank, Spectrum Federal Credit Union, State Bank of Texas, State Department Federal Credit Union, Superior Choice Credit Union, Synchrony Bank, TAB Bank, TD Bank, EverBank, TotalDirect Bank, U.S. Bank, USAA, USAlliance Federal Credit Union, Vio Bank, Virtual Bank, Wells Fargo and Truist.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best bank in Ohio?

The best bank in Ohio depends on what matters most to you. If you prioritize branch locations, Huntington Bank, Fifth Third Bank or PNC Bank may be ideal. If you’re looking for the best customer service, consider Huntington Bank, PNC Bank or Chase Bank. Also consider interest rates, fees and account options to choose the right bank.

What are the biggest banks in Ohio?

The five biggest banks in Ohio based on branch locations are Huntington Bank, Fifth Third Bank, PNC Bank, Chase Bank and U.S. Bank, respectively. The top four each have over 200 locations across the state. By asset size, the three largest banks in the U.S. are Chase Bank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, and all of these banks also have branches in Ohio.

What is the most common bank in Ohio?

The most common bank in Ohio is Huntington Bank, with over 350 branch locations in the state as of 2023. Many of these financial centers are concentrated around big cities, including Columbus, Cleveland and Akron, but the bank is spread throughout the state. Fifth Third Bank is another common option, with over 250 branches and a significant presence in Cincinnati.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.