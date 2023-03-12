Best Bank Stocks To Buy Now? 3 For Your List

The banking industry plays a vital role in the global economy by facilitating the flow of capital and providing essential financial services to individuals and businesses. Banks accept deposits from customers and use those funds to provide loans, mortgages, and other financial services, generating profits from the interest earned on those transactions. Banks can range from large multinational institutions to small community banks, offering a diverse range of financial products and services to customers.

Investing in bank stocks provides investors with exposure to this essential sector of the economy. The banking industry has historically been seen as a stable and reliable investment, with many large banks offering dividends to shareholders. However, like any investment, there are risks associated with investing in banking stocks, such as exposure to interest rate fluctuations and credit risk.

Investors should carefully consider their investment objectives and risk tolerance before investing in bank stocks. Additionally, with the rise of financial technology (fintech) companies, traditional banks face increased competition, making it essential for investors to research and understand the competitive landscape of the industry before making any investment decisions. If this has you keen on investing in the banking sector, here are trending names to check out in the stock market this week.

Bank Stocks To Watch This Week

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS)

(NYSE: GS) Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC)

(NYSE: BAC) JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

Goldman Sachs Group (GS Stock)

First up, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm, providing a diverse range of financial services to clients worldwide.

In January, Goldman Sachs released its most recent Q4 2022 financial results. In the report, Goldman Sachs Group (GS) reported earnings of $3.32 per share on revenue of $20.9 billion, which represents a significant increase in revenue of 51.1% compared to the same period last year. However, the reported earnings fell short of the consensus earnings estimate of $5.25 per share, while the revenue beat the estimate of $11.4 billion.

Over the last trading week, shares of GS stock have fallen by 8.58%. Meanwhile, going into Monday morning’s trading session, GS stock looks set to open the pre-market trading session at around $328.03 based on Friday’s closing bell.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 Top Industrial Stocks To Watch Today

Bank Of America Corporation (BAC Stock)

Next, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is one of the largest banks in the United States, providing a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions.

Back in January, Bank of America Corp. also reported its 4th quarter 2022 earnings results. Diving in, the financial company announced earnings of $0.85 per share on revenue of $34.9 billion. As a result, this reflects an increase in revenue of 50.5% compared to the same period last year. What’s more, the reported earnings exceeded analysts’ consensus earnings estimate of $0.76 per share.

Looking at the past five trading sessions, BAC stock has dropped by 11.70%. With that, as of this past Friday’s closing bell, shares of BAC stock are trading at $30.38 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 2 Consumer Stocks To Watch After Reporting Earnings

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM Stock)

Lastly, JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is one of the largest and most well-known banks in the world, providing a range of financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and consumer banking.

Also in January, JP Morgan Chase & Co. announced its most recent Q4 2022 financial results. Getting right to it, the company reported earnings of $3.57 per share on revenue of $47.4 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022. The reported revenue marks a significant increase of 54.6% compared to the same period last year, while the earnings exceeded the consensus earnings estimate of $3.11 per share.

Similar to the other two names mentioned in this article, shares of JPM have fallen by 6.88% over the past five trading days. Though, this past Friday, JPM stock closed the day up 2.54% at $133.65 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel.

CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.