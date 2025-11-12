The Best Bank Stock to Hold in Uncertain Times

Key Points

JPMorgan Chase is the largest U.S. bank by far.

It keeps growing, adding 400,000 new checking accounts in the third quarter alone.

Its dividend has an attractive yield.

10 stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase ›

Is now an uncertain time? The truth is, there's never certainty in any market, but some markets appear to be safer than others. With the market at record highs, its valuation inflated, and the economy in flux, I would call this market uncertain.

Uncertain means just that. It could continue rolling along beautifully just as easily as it could enter correction territory. It plunged in April when U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs, and at its current inflated levels, it's susceptible to pulling back if there are other economic surprises.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Bank stocks can be some of the most reliable investments in uncertain times, but not all of them make the cut. There have been several high-profile bank implosions in recent years. If you're looking for a great bank stock to hold in uncertain times, I recommend JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM).

Biggest is sometimes best

JPMorgan Chase is the largest U.S. bank by assets, by far, with $3.8 trillion. It has a competitive consumer business as well as a robust institutional business, and CEO Jamie Dimon has made a name for himself as a formidable leader.

It has the largest consumer banking business, with the No. 1 spot for retail deposits for the fifth straight year, and it added 400,000 new checking accounts in the third quarter alone. It added a record 43,000 first-time clients in wealth management, and assets under management increased 18% year over year in the asset and wealth management category.

As large as it is, it keeps growing. This stability is what makes it the best bank stock to own in uncertain times. Plus, it pays a dividend that yields 1.8% at the current price, which is an important feature when the market is in flux.

Should you invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase right now?

Before you buy stock in JPMorgan Chase, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and JPMorgan Chase wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $612,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,184,044!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.