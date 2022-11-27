Best Balance Transfer Credit Card Offers For 2023

If you racked up credit card debt in 2022—whether from holiday shopping or something more serious, such as emergency expenses—you might be thinking about a balance transfer. By transferring your debt from a card with a high APR to one offering a 0% introductory APR period, you can save money on interest charges and potentially pay down debt more quickly.

To help you plan for 2023, we’ve rounded up some of the best balance transfer offers on the market. We’ll also cover the details of how balance transfers work and who should do one.

Best Balance Transfer Credit Card Offers

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers an incredible intro period on both purchases and balance transfers: .

At almost two years of 0% APR, and with a reasonable balance transfer fee, the Reflect leads the pack if you need to pay down debt transferred from a non-Wells Fargo credit card.

This card does not earn rewards. However, it does offer up to $600 of cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your monthly phone bill with it.

The Wells Fargo Reflect does not charge an annual fee.

BankAmericard® credit card

The BankAmericard® credit card offers a lengthy intro period on both purchases and balance transfers: .

This is a no-frills card without a rewards program. But if you need close to two years of 0% APR to pay off debt from a non-Bank of America card, the BankAmericard is well worth considering.

The BankAmericard does not charge an annual fee.

Citi Simplicity® Card

The Citi Simplicity® Card has an intro APR on purchases that’s just OK, but the intro period on balance transfers is exceptional: .

You won’t earn rewards with the Citi Simplicity. However, you do get an extra-long intro period of almost two years of 0% APR to pay off debt transferred from non-Citi credit cards.

The Simplicity doesn’t charge a late fee or assess a penalty APR if you pay late. Despite that, you should always pay on time, because late payments can seriously hurt your credit score.

There’s no annual fee for this card.

Citi® Double Cash Card

The Citi® Double Cash Card offers a solid intro APR on balance transfers, but none on purchases: .

While the intro APR on balance transfers is a few months shorter than what the previously listed cards offer, the Double Cash makes this list because it offers ongoing value. After you’ve finished paying down your transferred debt, you’ll want to keep this card in your wallet for the cash back you can earn on everyday purchases: .

There’s no annual fee to carry the Double Cash.

How Do You Do a Balance Transfer?

In many cases, you’ll be able to request a balance transfer as part of the same online form where you apply for your new credit card. You’ll need to enter information about the existing account and the amount of debt you wish to transfer.

You can also call the issuer of your new card and speak with a customer service representative, who can help you complete the balance transfer by phone.

Note that balance transfer cards often require you to complete the transfer request within a certain period of time for the 0% intro APR to apply. For instance, you may have 60 days from opening your new account to transfer a balance at the introductory rate.

Who Should Do a Balance Transfer?

Balance transfers can be a powerful tool for getting out of debt faster than you otherwise could.

If you have good-to-excellent credit, typically considered a FICO Score in the range of 670 to 850, you have a solid chance at being approved for a balance transfer card. And if you can be disciplined about sticking to a repayment plan, a 0% intro APR period can save you money.

However, with bad or fair credit, you probably won’t get approved for a balance transfer card. And if you struggle to stick to a repayment plan, even if you get a balance transfer card, you can end up more or less back where you started in terms of carrying expensive credit card debt.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I pick the best balance transfer card?

First, you’ll want to make sure the card you apply for has a long enough intro APR period to fully pay off your debt. If you’re still carrying a balance when the intro period ends, you’ll incur interest charges at the regular APR. Divide the amount of debt you need to pay down by the number of months the card offers at a 0% APR (remembering to factor in any balance transfer fees) and that will let you determine if the monthly payment is manageable for your situation.

Second, decide if you’re willing to pay a balance transfer fee. Most balance transfer cards charge a fee of 3% to 5% of the amount transferred. There are credit cards with no balance transfer fee, but they’re rare, and may have restrictions such as credit union membership.

Finally, make sure to select a card from a different issuer than you currently have debt with. It’s a general rule that issuers won’t let you transfer a balance from one of their cards to another. For example, you wouldn’t be able to transfer debt from an existing Citi card to a new Citi card.

Is a balance transfer card difficult to get?

To get approved for a balance transfer credit card, you’ll generally need a good credit score or better. This is typically considered a FICO Score of at least 670. If you have poor or fair credit, you will likely have to look at other options such as a personal loan or even credit counseling.

Can I transfer debt between cards from the same issuer?

No. You should be looking at balance transfer cards from different issuers than the card on which you currently have debt. For example, if you’re carrying a balance on a Wells Fargo credit card, you’ll want to consider other balance transfer cards than the Wells Fargo Reflect.

What’s the maximum amount I can transfer?

How much you’re allowed to transfer depends on the issuer of your balance transfer card. Issuers may allow you to transfer up to your credit limit (leaving room for any balance transfer fees), or may set a cap based on a percentage of your credit limit or even a dollar amount.

Are there alternatives to a balance transfer?

If you don’t think you’ll qualify for a balance transfer card, or if you simply don’t want to open another credit card, you might find success with a personal loan. You’ll have to pay interest, but you might still save money compared to carrying that debt on a high-interest credit card.

Plus, a personal loan offers the benefits of a predetermined monthly payment amount and a set payoff schedule. Because credit cards allow for a minimum monthly payment, which oftentimes goes mostly to interest and fees and covers only a small amount of the debt’s principal, it can be easy to get trapped in a cycle of increasing credit card debt. A loan might help you prevent that.

